The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Mikhail Berdin to a two-year, $1.5 million deal, it was announced Thursday.

The contract carries a cap hit of $750,000 annually and covers the 2021-22 season, which is a two-way deal, while the 2022-23 season is a one-way deal.

Berdin, 22, was selected by Winnipeg in the sixth round (No. 157 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He has not yet appeared in a game at the NHL level.

He played 42 games for the AHL's Manitoba Moose in 2019-20 and went 20-21-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He started the 2020-21 season with the KHL's SKA St. Petersburg and had a 6-3-2 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 14 games.