According to Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice, injured star winger Patrik Laine did not skate with his team on Friday and does not him as a player for Saturday's contest against the Ottawa Senators.

Laine, who has now missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, skated for roughly 10 minutes on his own on Wednesday, but did not take part on Thursday's skate ahead of their game against the Sens.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and added an assist in Winnipeg's opening game against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 14 and hasn't played since.