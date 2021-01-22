34m ago
Laine expected to miss Saturday's game
According to Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice, injured star winger Patrik Laine did not skate with his team on Friday and does not him as a player for Saturday's contest against the Ottawa Senators.
TSN.ca Staff
Laine, who has now missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, skated for roughly 10 minutes on his own on Wednesday, but did not take part on Thursday's skate ahead of their game against the Sens.
The 22-year-old scored two goals and added an assist in Winnipeg's opening game against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 14 and hasn't played since.