Maurice on Laine's injury: He won't come back until he can be the player he was

Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine will miss his second straight game Tuesday when the Jets visit the Ottawa Senators.

Laine was labelled day-to-day with an upper-body injury on Monday by head coach Paul Maurice and missed the team's 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"There wasn’t anything in the game [last week] that he was worried about. He was aware of it, but it was just minor," coach Paul Maurice said before the loss. "Then he came out [Sunday] and couldn’t warm it up, it couldn’t get to the point where he felt comfortable with it. He treated it, rested it and same thing [today]. He wants to be sure that he can perform with it. We’ve got to get this thing healed.

"I don’t have a timeline for you. I’m not looking at this, unless something changes, as long term. The day-to-day is an honest assessment in my mind of where he’s at. It’s going to get questioned because we happen to play six games in the next nine [days]. We want to get him back in the lineup. You wish you had more time between games to let it heal. We don't, but we won’t put him back in until he’s confident that he can be the player that he was."

No changes to #NHLJets skaters for tonight’s game vs OTT. Patrik Laine will miss his 2nd game with UBI. Laurent Brossoit gets the start. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) January 19, 2021

The 22-year-old scored two goals and added an assist in his lone game this season against the Calgary Flames.