2h ago
Jets place F Laine on injured reserve
According to Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice, injured star winger Patrik Laine did not skate with his team on Friday and does not him as a player for Saturday's contest against the Ottawa Senators.
TSN.ca Staff
The Winnipeg Jets placed star forward Patrik Laine on the injured reserve on Friday after the native of Finland missed his third striaght game on Thursday with an upper-body injury.
They also placed forward Nate Thompson on the injured reserve and moved defenceman Dylan DeMelo to the active roster.
Earlier on Friday, Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Laine did not skate with his team on Friday and does not have him as a player for Saturday's contest against the Ottawa Senators.
Laine, who has now missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, skated for roughly 10 minutes on his own on Wednesday, but did not take part on Thursday's skate ahead of their game against the Sens.
The 22-year-old scored two goals and added an assist in Winnipeg's opening game against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 14 and hasn't played since.