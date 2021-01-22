Beaulieu: Playing the same team over and over, it's almost like a playoff series

The Winnipeg Jets placed star forward Patrik Laine on the injured reserve on Friday after the native of Finland missed his third striaght game on Thursday with an upper-body injury.

They also placed forward Nate Thompson on the injured reserve and moved defenceman Dylan DeMelo to the active roster.

TRANSACTIONS: Additionally, the #NHLJets have moved D - Dylan DeMelo to the active roster and placed F - Patrik Laine and F - Nate Thompson on injured reserve. https://t.co/NiBn15RKQB — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 22, 2021

Earlier on Friday, Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Laine did not skate with his team on Friday and does not have him as a player for Saturday's contest against the Ottawa Senators.

According to Paul Maurice, Patrik Laine did not skate today and he does not have Laine as a player tomorrow vs OTT. #NHLJets #TSN #NHL — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) January 22, 2021

Laine, who has now missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, skated for roughly 10 minutes on his own on Wednesday, but did not take part on Thursday's skate ahead of their game against the Sens.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and added an assist in Winnipeg's opening game against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 14 and hasn't played since.