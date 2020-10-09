Pending a trade call, the Winnipeg Jets have acquired centre Paul Stastny from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman Carl Dahlstrom and a fourth-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Pending a trade call, the VGK have traded Paul Statsny to Wpg for a 4th in 2022 and Carl Dahlstrom — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 9, 2020

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Stastny had a 10-team no-trade list but Winnipeg was not among the no teams, so there was no need to waive.

Vegas clears Stastny's $6.5M AAV. Stastny has a 10-team No-trade list but Winnipeg wasn't among the No teams. Didn't need to waive. https://t.co/mvUACYNddA — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2020

Stastny, who carries a $6.5 million cap hit through next season, posted 17 goals and 38 points in 71 games this past season. He added three goals and nine points in 18 games during the Return to Play.

The 34-year-old returns to the Jets after two seasons with the Golden Knights. He joined Winnipeg at the trade deadline in 2018 from the St. Louis Blues, posting four goals and 13 points in 19 games with the Jets and adding six goals and 15 points in 17 playoff games. He signed his current three-year deal with Vegas in July of that year.

A second-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2005, Stastny has 250 goals and 726 points in 945 NHL games with the Golden Knights, Jets, Blues and Avalanche.

Meanwhile, Dahlstrom will enter his fourth NHL season since being taken in the second round (No. 51 overall) of the 2013 draft. He spent two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks before being claimed off waivers by the Jets in October of last year.