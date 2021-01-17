1h ago
Jets to practice Sunday after cancellation
The Winnipeg Jets tweeted they will hold practice at 10:15 a.m. CT Sunday morning at Bell MTS Place. This comes one day after the Jets cancelled practice due to a potential exposure to COVID-19.
TSN.ca Staff
JAN. 17 SCHEDULE AT BELL MTS PLACE#NHLJets Practice - 10:15 a.m.— Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 17, 2021
Zoom call information will be emailed to the media shortly.
The Jets are scheduled to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night in the first of five games scheduled for them this week. TSN's Sara Orlesky reports the team is scheduled to fly to Toronto later on Sunday.
They opened the 2020-21 season with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.