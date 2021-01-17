The Winnipeg Jets tweeted they will hold practice at 10:15 a.m. CT Sunday morning at Bell MTS Place.

JAN. 17 SCHEDULE AT BELL MTS PLACE#NHLJets Practice - 10:15 a.m.

Zoom call information will be emailed to the media shortly. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 17, 2021

This comes one day after the Jets cancelled practice due to a potential exposure to COVID-19. The team did not provide further details on Saturday's cancellation.

The Jets are scheduled to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night in the first of five games scheduled for them this week. TSN's Sara Orlesky reports the team is scheduled to fly to Toronto later on Sunday.

They opened the 2020-21 season with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.