The first deal of trade deadline day is already in the books with the Winnipeg Jets trading defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Beaulieu has four assists in 24 games with the Jets this season. He had one assist in 25 games with the team last season.

The 29-year-old is currently on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury and has been sidelined since March 4. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $1.25 million.

