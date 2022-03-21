2h ago
Jets trade D Beaulieu to Pens for conditional pick
The first deal of trade deadline day is already in the books with the Winnipeg Jets trading defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional seventh-round pick.
TSN.ca Staff
Jets re-acquire Appleton from Kraken
The first deal of trade deadline day is already in the books with the Winnipeg Jets trading defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional seventh-round pick.
Beaulieu has four assists in 24 games with the Jets this season. He had one assist in 25 games with the team last season.
The 29-year-old is currently on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury and has been sidelined since March 4. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $1.25 million.
Follow all the latest trades with TSN.ca's Trade Tracker.