CALGARY — Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson picked up victories in Thursday's early draw at the Canadian women's curling championship to create a three-team logjam atop the Pool B standings.

Jones, seeking a record seventh Scotties title, downed New Brunswick's Melissa Adams 12-3, while Anderson needed a point in the final end to edge British Columbia's Corryn Brown 8-7.

Jones and Anderson improved to 5-2 and moved into a first-place tie with Quebec's Laurie St-Georges, who was idle. All three teams were scheduled for action later in Thursday's Pool B finale.

Chelsea Carey, skipping Manitoba-based Team Wild Card One in relief of Tracy Fleury, thumped Newfoundland and Labrador's Sarah Hill 11-2 to finish the preliminary round at 5-3.

P.E.I.'s Suzanne Birt improved to 4-3 and kept her chances for a berth in the championship round alive with a come-from-behind 10-8 win over Nunavut's Lori Eddy.

The final Pool A draw was scheduled for Thursday afternoon and featured a rematch of last year's final between Ontario's Rachel Homan and defending champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man.

The top four teams in each pool advance to the championship pool, which begins Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.