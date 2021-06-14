The WNBA announced a one-game ban for Los Angeles Sparks guard Te'a Cooper on Monday.

The following was announced by the WNBA: pic.twitter.com/mHX3CmqDZI — WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2021

The suspension comes after Cooper left the check-in area on the sidelines and entered the floor during an on-court altercation between her team and the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. The Lynx won the contest 80-64.

Cooper, 24, is set to miss Wednesday's home game with the Phoenix Mercury.

A native of Newark, Cooper is in her second season out of Baylor. In nine games this season, she's averaging 9.4 points on .325 shooting, 1.8 boards and 1.2 assists over 22.0 minutes a night.