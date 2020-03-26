The WNBA will hold it's 2020 draft on April 17 as originally scheduled, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be conducted virtually with no players, guests, and media in attendance. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks and top prospects will take part remotely.

The WNBA Draft 2020 presented by @StateFarm will be held as previously scheduled on April 17 in a modified, virtual draft format.



“The WNBA draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” Engelbert said in a statement. “Safeguarding the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honors these accomplished athletes.”

The WNBA plans to honour Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester – who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26 during the draft. The League also plans to honor the late Kobe Bryant, a passionate advocate of the league, at the draft and during the upcoming season.

The league also announced that it is conducting ongoing scenario planning around the impact of the COVID-19, including the scheduled start of training camp on April 26 and the scheduled tip of the WNBA season on May 15, and will provide updates regarding any changes to key dates.