42m ago
Woe Canada: How Peters can turn around the Flames
TSN.ca Staff
Woe Canada: Peters tasked with helping D-core, fixing Flames' power play
Woe, Canada...
While the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs punched their tickets to the Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, there were five Canadian teams on the outside looking in.
As the playoffs wind down and the anticipation and speculation surrounding the off-season builds, take a look at TSN Hockey's breakdown on what went wrong for each of these teams and where they must be fixed.
Today, a snapshot of the Calgary Flames: