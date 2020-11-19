TORONTO — A jockey based at Woodbine Racetrack has tested positive for COVID-19.

Woodbine Entertainment made the announcement Thursday, but didn't divulge the identity of the jockey. As per the per the organization's COVID-19 prevention protocols, the jockey won't be allowed access to Woodbine Racetrack for at least 14 days while self-quarantining.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Sunny Singh, a jockey and exercise rider at Woodbine, was the person who tested positive. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as Woodbine Entertainment didn't announce that publicly.

Following the self-quarantine, Singh will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior before being allowed to resume racing.

Live racing will proceed as scheduled, Woodbine Entertainment added.

The organization said ]tracing has been performed and individuals who were in close contact with the jockey who tested positive are being notified. Those individuals, including at least one other rider, will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to being permitted to the facility.

Woodbine Entertainment said the case of COVID-19 was contracted outside of Woodbine Racetrack. The organization added the jockey room and other common areas at Woodbine Racetrack received thorough electrostatic disinfection Saturday, which is the last day the facility hosted live racing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020