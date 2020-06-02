Athletes and notable names from the world of sports are speaking up as protests continue following the death of George Floyd last this week in Minneapolis.

Woods joins the conversation

Tiger Woods took to Twitter Monday night to speak out for the first time since Floyd's death.

“I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement,” Woods said. “They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line.”

Woods condemned the looting that has taken place in some areas, stating he learned from the Los Angeles riots in 1992 that “education is the best path forward.”

“We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods we live in,” Woods said. “I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.”

Marner: Now is the time to listen with intent

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was one of many professional athletes and organizations to participate in #BlackoutDay on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I've been searching for the right thing to say - but I realize that now is the time to listen with intent, understanding and learn how we can help," wrote Marner.

I've been searching for the right thing to say - but I realize that now is the time to listen with intent, understanding and learn how we can help #blackoutday pic.twitter.com/avFsjOxI9U — Mitchell Marner (@Marner93) June 2, 2020

Stamkos makes a statement

Tampa Bay Lightning star Steven Stamkos took to Twitter Tuesday morning regarding the death of George Floyd and the ongoing protests in the United States.

"I have watched, I have listened and now I am ready to speak. Since the senseless killing of George Floyd, I have had a hard time trying to articulate a way of expressing how I truly fell. Am I scared? Do I feel a sense of guilt being a white man? Am I part of the problem if I remain silent," Stamkos wrote. " I have watched and listened to the peaceful gatherings of people in protest and I have nothing but compassion and respect for that. I have also watched the looting and the riots. I certainly don't approve of those action, but as many of YOU have opened my eyes to, I see that these action may be coming from real pain and suffering. I can at least try to comprehend that."

The 30-year-old went on to say that he'll continue to educate himself on the issue pf racism and encourages others to step up and speak up against it.

"I know that we don't have all the answers right now, but I believe we can come together and continue this fight for change and a better tomorrow."

Trouba Talks

New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba says "as a privileged white male, it’s easy for me to live in this country," and that even though it's important to speak up when it comes to racial injustice, it's "equally important to listen."

"It’s been tough for me to find the words to say, so I haven’t. I’ve been listening. Educating myself. Letting others educate me before I speak. I thought I understood, but I didn’t. As a privileged white male, it’s easy for me to live in this country.

"I’ve always heard about the pain and fear of others but I don’t know if I ever truly sat with it and tried to imagine. I know that I will never know what it’s like. And now I know that as important as it is to speak up, it’s equally important to listen.

"Talk with your friends about racism, Black and White. Start conversations, self-reflect, listen, and engage. Black lives matter."

It’s been tough for me to find the words to say, so I haven’t. I’ve been listening. Educating myself. Letting others educate me before I speak. I thought I understood, but I didn’t. As a privileged white male, it’s easy for me to live in this country. — Jacob Trouba (@JacobTrouba) June 2, 2020

Talk with your friends about racism, Black and White. Start conversations, self-reflect, listen, and engage. Black lives matter. — Jacob Trouba (@JacobTrouba) June 2, 2020

MLB memo on addressing injustice

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred issued an internal memo to all MLB employees on Monday concerning the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and the subsequent protests around the United States. Manfred said baseball wants to be part of the solution.

"Addressing injustice requires action. Together we must bring about change. Baseball wants to be part of the solution," the memo read.

Here's the memo Rob Manfred sent out internally to MLB employees: pic.twitter.com/oKoGyy5SEU — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) June 2, 2020

A number of teams released statements Tuesday morning including the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets .

"Racism and silence in the face of it cannot be tolerated," the Brewers statement read. The Brewers also said they are committed to working with their community to effect meaningful and lasting change.

"We stand with our state, our city, and community. We hope to be a part of positive change in our society," the Mets statement read.

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bUaDqR11fH — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2020

Former Toronto Blue Jays and current New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman retweeted the Mets' statement with the caption BLACK LIVES MATTER.

American international RB Yedlin shares emotional message on Twitter

American international and Newcastle United RB DeAndre Yedlin shared an emotional message on Twitter Tuesday after the death of George Floyd.

Yedlin, who has represented the United States in international soccer, said his heart goes out in solidarity to George Floyd and his family, and "all of the countless number of victims that have had their lives taken at the hands of meaningless police brutality."