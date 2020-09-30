AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends his title against an opponent of Eddie Kingston's choosing and FTR defends their AEW World Tag Team titles against inaugural champions SoCal Uncensored on AEW Dynamite. You can catch AEW Dynamite on Wednesday at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. ? - Jon Moxley knows he's defending his AEW title on Wednesday night, but the problem is, he doesn't know who is opponent is. On Tuesday, a contract for a world title match was sent to Eddie Kingston with a blank opponent line, meaning "The Mad King" gets to select just who it is that Moxley steps into the ring with on Dynamite. While Kingston could have given himself a second consecutive title shot after coming up short last week, he's decided against it, saying that he still hasn't recovered from last week and it would be a waste. Will Kingston pick one of his stable mates in Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M, the Butcher or the Blade? Or perhaps he will pick somebody from his and Moxley's shared past? Either way, Wednesday night's match presents another challenge for Moxley's already very full plate with a defence against "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer at Dynamite's anniversary show still on the horizon.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match with a 20-minute time limit: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (w/ Tully Blanchard) (c) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) - It's a battle of the current champs versus the inaugural champs as FTR defends their titles for the first time on Dynamite. But this isn't just a regular title match - this is what Tully Blanchard called a "brush with greatness" on last week's show, meaning that Sky and Kazarian will only have 20 minutes to win the titles for a second time, rather than the standard one hour. While Sky and Kaz are former champions, they're not exactly a regular team anymore with the former concentrating on the singles division at the moment and the latter once again teaming with the third member of SCU, Christopher Daniels. Why SCU is getting a shot over any one of the teams in AEW's Top Five Rankings is something only FTR knows, but it certainly seems like there's more than a little overconfidence from the champions heading into Wednesday night. Can SCU knock FTR down a peg and become the first two-time tag champs in AEW history?

Darby Allin vs. "Absolute" Ricky Starks (w/Taz) - Yeah, these two guys don't like each other very much. Darby Allin finally gets a shot at a member of Team Taz in the ring with Starks, Taz and "The Machine" Brian Cage having terrorized him for much of the past several months, including power bombing him over the top ropes during the Casino Battle Royal at the All Out pay-per-view while Allin was zipped up in a body bag. While Allin has been able to get some measure of revenge through sneak attacks of late, this marks the first time that he and Starks will meet in singles competition. The last time these two met outside of the PPV was in a tornado tag match in July when Starks ended up finding out what a skateboard covered in thumbtacks felt like. Will this match finally settle matters between the two or will this just be the latest chapter in this literal blood feud?

"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. 10 - Orange Cassidy was so close to his first AEW gold on last week's Dynamite, but in the end, he wasn't able to wrest the TNT Championship away from Mr. Brodie Lee, thanks in large part to interference from several members of the Dark Order. This Wednesday, Cassidy gets his chance for a measure of revenge when he takes on Dark Order member 10, aka Preston Vance. Ten is only recently back in action after a spell on the sidelines with injury and will look to curry favour with Lee by dispatching Cassidy. After emerging victorious from his lengthy feud with Chris Jericho, Cassidy is attempting to get back to winning ways, but he'll have to be careful. Where one member of the Dark Order goes, more are sure to follow. Can Cassidy get the job done or will he fall prey to yet more outside interference?

"The Demo God" Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy - Isiah Kassidy is set for the biggest match of his young career when steps in the ring with one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of the business in Le Champion. The enmity between these two men arose from a tag match two weeks ago on Dynamite when the Inner Circle team of Jericho and Jake Hager defeated Private Party of Kassidy and Marq Quen. Following the match, Jericho continued the beating on Quen, but Kassidy fended him off with a Pele kick to the head. On last week's Dynamite, Kassidy issued the challenge for Jericho to meet him one on one. If you're trying to remember the last time Kassidy was in singles action and aren't able to come up with an answer, it's because there hasn't been any. The match will mark Kassidy's singles debut in AEW.

PLUS:

- Fresh off his return to AEW last week, "The American Nightmare" Cody will answer Mr. Brodie Lee's challenge for a dog collar match

- Dr. Britt Baker DMD will be in singles action on Dynamite for the first time since April