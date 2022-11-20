World Cup Daily: USA, Wales Set for Crucial Group B Clash The final match on the slate for Monday will have major implications. Team USA is the second choice to win Group B at +550 and the second choice to quality from Group B at -105 at FanDuel.

It’s been 22 years since Ecuador last advanced to the Knockout Stage at the World Cup.

On Sunday, they took a major step towards accomplishing that goal in this year’s tournament.

Enner Valencia scored both Ecuador goals in a 2-0 win over Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener.

Valencia, who opened at 100-to-1 and was 150-to-1 to win the Golden Boot at FanDuel before the tournament, became the seventh player in men’s World Cup history to score at least five consecutive goals for his team.

With the victory, Ecuador went from +100 to -240 to qualify from Group A.

Next up, they’ll face the overwhelming favourite to win the group in the Netherlands, which is -200 to beat Senegal in its opener.

First up on Monday, England will face Iran in a match-up between the favourite to win Group B and the team with the longest odds to advance from that group.

Here’s what you need to know for Monday’s World Cup action.

England vs. Iran

Group B – 8 AM ET

After reaching the semi-final in each of their last two major tournaments, the Three Lions are the obvious favourite to win Group B at FanDuel at -270.

First up, they’ll face an Iran side that is +270 to advance out of the Group Stage for the first time in six World Cup appearances.

England is -380 to win its opener, which makes them the biggest favourite on the board at FanDuel for Monday’s games.

Harry Kane, who is the favourite to win the Golden Boot at +750, is -115 to score against Iran.

It’s been 56 years since England’s last major tournament title win at the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Only two teams – Brazil and Argentina – have shorter odds to win it all at FanDuel right now.

Senegal vs. Netherlands

Group A – 11 AM ET

Netherlands is undefeated in its past eight opening matches.

Despite never winning the World Cup, the Dutch are expected to be a contender again as the sixth choice to win the tournament at +1200 at FanDuel.

Senegal’s chances to qualify out of Group A took a hit with the loss of all-time leading scorer Sadio Mane due to injury.

FanDuel has Netherlands at -195 to win its opener.

USA vs. Wales

Group B – 2 PM ET

The final match on the slate for Monday will have major implications.

Team USA is the second choice to win Group B at +550 and the second choice to quality from Group B at -105 at FanDuel.

Wales is right behind them at +600 to Group B and +110 to advance.

It’s no surprise that FanDuel made this the most evenly priced match-up on the Monday slate, with the USA as a slight favourite at +125 to win and +190 to draw.

Wales is +220 to clinch the victory in its first World Cup match in 64 years.