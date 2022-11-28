World Cup Daily: Win Or Go Home Scenarios Take Shape For Matchday 3 It doesn’t get much bigger than this in the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage. Team USA and Iran will meet on Tuesday with the opportunity to qualify from Group B on the line.

It doesn’t get much bigger than this in the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage.

Team USA and Iran will meet on Tuesday with the opportunity to qualify from Group B on the line.

The United States men’s national soccer team needs a victory on Tuesday to book its spot in the knockout stage.

Iran needs only a draw to qualify out of Group B, as long as Wales doesn’t win or draw.

Meanwhile, England remains in pole position to win Group B, but will need to take care of its own business in its final group stage match versus Wales.

Before we get to those critical matches, Group A will be decided with the Netherlands and Ecuador currently holding down the top two spots with four points each entering Match Day 3.

Will the same two teams that sit atop that group advance?

Or will Senegal push through to the knockout stage with an upset win over Ecuador?

Here is what’s on tap for Tuesday at the FIFA World Cup.

Group B – 2 PM ET

Iran vs. USA

Iran entered FIFA World Cup 2022 at +270 to qualify from Group B at FanDuel.

After a stunning win over Wales, FanDuel now has Iran at -125 to join England in the knockout stage.

Team USA is -110 to qualify from Group B.

Ready for Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ZjKtDp52LH — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 28, 2022

If what we have seen to date in the group stage is any indication of what is to come, then we could be in line for more drama on Match Day 3.

56 per cent of the goals in this tournament have come in the last 30 minutes of the matches, including both of Iran’s goals in its win over Wales.

FanDuel has Iran as a +300 money line underdog for this match.

A draw is +240.

Keep in mind that Iran will only need a draw to advance.

The USMNT, which is currently a -105 favourite to win this match at FanDuel, needs a win to qualify from Group B.

Group B – 2 PM ET

Wales vs. England

While England is destined for the Round of 16, they still need a win over Wales in order to clinch first place in Group B.

FanDuel has England at -1050 to finish atop its group.

England is a -230 money line favourite for Tuesday’s match with Wales.

Embrace the moment.



24 hours til kickoff ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/vOe4Ml6JeI — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Wales will need a win and a draw between the USA and Iran in order to have a chance to move on.

Coming off their disappointing loss to Iran, Wales is +700 to pull off the upset win over England on Tuesday.

Group A – 10 AM ET

Netherlands vs. Qatar

The Netherlands and Ecuador are tied for first place in Group A with four points entering Match Day 3.

While they are even atop the standings right now, the Dutch are the obvious favourite to win the group at FanDuel at -430 thanks to the fact that they will play Qatar on Tuesday.

The Netherlands is -470 to beat Qatar and -430 to win Group A.

Netherlands and Ecuador settle for a draw, which makes Qatar the first team eliminated from Round of 16 contention at the #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VmYF52bMNZ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 25, 2022

FanDuel has a Qatar win priced at +1100, which would be the second-biggest upset in the tournament behind Saudi Arabia beating Argentina as a +2200 underdog.

Group A – 10 AM ET

Ecuador vs. Senegal

Ecuador will enter Tuesday as the second choice to win Group A behind the Netherlands at +380.

At the same time, the absolute worst-case scenario has them losing outright to Senegal and failing to advance altogether.

FanDuel has Ecuador at +135 to win the match and +210 to draw.

🇪🇨 ¡Nuestra bandera siempre bien en alto! pic.twitter.com/tVUeN6cKwi — FEF 🇪🇨 (@FEFecuador) November 26, 2022

A win by Senegal is currently priced at +220.

While Ecuador is still the favourite to win the match and qualify, we have certainly seen more surprising results so far this tournament than a potential win by Senegal over Ecuador.

Buckle up for what should be a thrilling start to Match Day 3 at FIFA World Cup 2022.