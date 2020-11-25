One of world football's most iconic players is gone.

Diego Maradona is dead at the age of 60.

Maradona had undergone brain surgery earlier this month and was being treated for alcohol dependency at a recovery clinic in Buenos Aires.

A World Cup winner in 1986 in Mexico, Maradona's career spanned from 1976 to 1998 with a vast majority spent in his native Argentina. From 1982 to 1993, Maradona played in Europe. After a two-year stint at Barcelona, he moved to Serie A with Napoli. In seven seasons at Napoli, Maradona won two Scudetti, a Coppa Italia and a UEFA Cup in 1989.

It was at the 1986 World Cup when Maradona scored his most famous goal, the infamous "Hand of God" against England in the quarterfinals with the Falklands War fresh in the minds of both clubs.

At the end of the first half with the score 0-0, England defender Steve Hodge attempted to dispossess Jorge Valdano in the area, deflecting the ball back towards the England goal. As Three Lions goalkeeper Peter Shilton came out to play the ball still in the air, Maradona beat him to it, punching it over his head with his left fist and into the net. Because no instant replay technology existed at the time, a good goal was given despite the England players' protests. Argentina went on to a 2-1 victory, eliminating England, on their way to the country's second World Cup title.

After his playing career ended, Maradona got into coaching with spells at a number of clubs in Argentina, Mexico and the UAE. From 2008 to 2010, Maradona served as manager of the Argentina national team and led them to a spot in the World Cup quarters in 2010.

More to come.