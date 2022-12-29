With COVID-19 already forcing a pair of forfeits and its presence looming over the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta, the IIHF is taking an added precaution.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports that on-ice officials are set to wear masks during games going forward.

As an added precaution, for their own protection and that of the players, on-ice officials will now be wearing masks during games. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 29, 2021

The move comes after Wednesday's scheduled Czechia-Finland game is off after the Czechs were forced to forfeit due to mandatory quarantine following a positive test within the squad. The forfeit officially results in a 1-0 Finland victory.

"The team’s quarantine status will be further evaluated to determine whether it will be able to compete in its final preliminary round game, scheduled for 30 December against Austria," the IIHF noted in a statement.

On Tuesday, the United States forfeited against Switzerland due to a positive test.