The World Men's Curling Championship will resume today after players cleared their COVID-19 tests.

Curling Canada announced Alberta Health has given the tournament permission to resume after extensive testing.

USA will take on Switzerland in a qualifying game to start the day at 1pm et/10am pt, followed by both semifinal matches at 6pm et/3pm pt and the bronze medal game and gold medal game at 11pm et/8pm pt.

The tournament was paused Friday after three positive COVID-19 tests involving teams not participating in the playoffs. A fourth positive test involving an athlete from a playoff team was received Saturday, per Curling Canada. That player will not be able to participate in the remainder of the tournament due to Alberta Health regulations.