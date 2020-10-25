2h ago
World Series Blog: Dodgers hold small lead in fifth inning
After being held scoreless for the first two innings, the Rays put up two runs in the third on RBIS from Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena and now trail the Dodgers 3-2. Los Angeles opened the scoring early, putting up their three runs over the first two innings. Follow all the action from Game 5 with TSN.ca's LIVE blog.
TSN.ca Staff
World Series: Dodgers 7, Rays 8
Dodgers 3 vs. Rays 2
Top 5th
World Series tied 2-2
Bottom 4th
After walking the first two batters of the inning, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw settled down and got out of the inning without giving up a run. final out of the inning came after Kershaw threw out the Rays' Manuel Margot after he attempted to steal home plate from third base.
Top 4th
Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow goes three up, three down against the Dodgers' batters.
Bottom 3rd
After being held scoreless for the first two innings, the Rays put up two runs in the third on RBIS from Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena.
Collecting an RBI single to cut his @RaysBaseball deficit to 3-2 in the 3rd inning of Gm5 of their #Worldseries vs the Dodgers tonight, Randy Arozarena has passed Pablo Sandoval (2014 with the Giants) for the most base hits by a player in a single #Postseason year (27) pic.twitter.com/9BAOK0jwlp— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 26, 2020
Top 3rd
Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow surrendered another hit, but for the first time tonight managed to get out of the inning without giving up a run.
Bottom 2nd
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw allowed his second hit of the game but again keeps the Rays off the board.
Top 2nd
A one-run home run from Joc Pederson extended the Dodgers' lead over the Rays to 3-0.
Making it 3-0 vs the Rays tonight, Joc Pederson has tied Gil Hodges for the 2nd most career #WorldSeries home runs by a player in @Dodgers franchise history (5. Most: 11- Duke Snider). It also passes Reggie Smith, Steve Yeager & Davey Lopes for the most such HR by an L.A. Dodger pic.twitter.com/uFUpXL6Th6— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 26, 2020
Bottom 1st
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw surrendered a hit but kept the Rays off the scoreboard.
Top 1st
Cody Bellinger put the Dodgers up 2-0 following his one-run single that allowed Corey Seager to score.
Mookie Betts, who struggled in Game 4, delivered the Dodgers' first hit of the night - a double - while batting from the leadoff spot. Corey Seager brought Betts home as the next batter up, delivering a single.
Singling to make it 1-0 for his @Dodgers in Gm5 of the #WorldSeries vs the Rays, Corey Seager has passed Alex Rodriguez (2009) to tie Scott Spiezio (2002), Sandy Alomar Jr. (1997) & David Ortiz (2004) for the 2nd most RBI in a single #postseason (19. Most: 21- David Freese, 2011) pic.twitter.com/A5UxHk3K8o— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 26, 2020
Starting lineups
Dodgers
Tonight's lineup at Rays:#WorldSeries | #LATogether pic.twitter.com/p00scD3cra— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 25, 2020
Rays
World Series Game 5 https://t.co/3YkWbiWIqM pic.twitter.com/yy390zQdsx— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 25, 2020