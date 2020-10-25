Dodgers 3 vs. Rays 2

Top 5th

World Series tied 2-2

Bottom 4th

After walking the first two batters of the inning, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw settled down and got out of the inning without giving up a run. final out of the inning came after Kershaw threw out the Rays' Manuel Margot after he attempted to steal home plate from third base.

Top 4th

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow goes three up, three down against the Dodgers' batters.

Bottom 3rd

After being held scoreless for the first two innings, the Rays put up two runs in the third on RBIS from Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena.

Collecting an RBI single to cut his @RaysBaseball deficit to 3-2 in the 3rd inning of Gm5 of their #Worldseries vs the Dodgers tonight, Randy Arozarena has passed Pablo Sandoval (2014 with the Giants) for the most base hits by a player in a single #Postseason year (27) pic.twitter.com/9BAOK0jwlp — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 26, 2020

Top 3rd

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow surrendered another hit, but for the first time tonight managed to get out of the inning without giving up a run.

Bottom 2nd

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw allowed his second hit of the game but again keeps the Rays off the board.

Top 2nd

A one-run home run from Joc Pederson extended the Dodgers' lead over the Rays to 3-0.

Making it 3-0 vs the Rays tonight, Joc Pederson has tied Gil Hodges for the 2nd most career #WorldSeries home runs by a player in @Dodgers franchise history (5. Most: 11- Duke Snider). It also passes Reggie Smith, Steve Yeager & Davey Lopes for the most such HR by an L.A. Dodger pic.twitter.com/uFUpXL6Th6 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 26, 2020

Bottom 1st

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw surrendered a hit but kept the Rays off the scoreboard.

Top 1st

Cody Bellinger put the Dodgers up 2-0 following his one-run single that allowed Corey Seager to score.

Mookie Betts, who struggled in Game 4, delivered the Dodgers' first hit of the night - a double - while batting from the leadoff spot. Corey Seager brought Betts home as the next batter up, delivering a single.

Singling to make it 1-0 for his @Dodgers in Gm5 of the #WorldSeries vs the Rays, Corey Seager has passed Alex Rodriguez (2009) to tie Scott Spiezio (2002), Sandy Alomar Jr. (1997) & David Ortiz (2004) for the 2nd most RBI in a single #postseason (19. Most: 21- David Freese, 2011) pic.twitter.com/A5UxHk3K8o — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 26, 2020

Starting lineups

Dodgers

Rays