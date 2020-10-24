Dodgers 4 vs. Rays 5

Drama in the sixth inning. The Rays have taken a 5-4 lead after Brandon Lowe hammered a one out, three-run opposite field home run off Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez. It was his third home run of the World Series.

Moving his @RaysBaseball up 5-4 on the Dodgers tonight, Brandon Lowe is the fourth ever 2nd baseman to hit a go-ahead 3+ run homer in a #WorldSeries game. Others: Gil McDougald (grand slam in Gm5 of the 1951 WS), Chuck Hiller (GS in Gm5 of the 1962 WS), Chase Utley (Gm5 in 2009) pic.twitter.com/Dz19pbhkrp — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 25, 2020

Top 6th

Another inning, another clutch two out RBI by the Dodgers. This time it was the number nine hitter, Enrique Hernandez, who hit a double off of Diego Castillo to score Will Smith and give Los Angeles a two-run lead once again.

Bottom 5th

Tampa is back to within one run of the Dodgers after Hunter Renfroe hit his second home run of the postseason in the fifth. Urías was pulled for Blake Treinen after throwing 4.2 innings with four hits, two earned runs, one walk and nine strikeouts.

Gone after 4.2 innings in Gm4 tonight, Julio Urias becomes the 1st @Dodgers pitcher to record at least 9 strikeouts in a #Postseason outing of fewer than 6 IP. He also joins Blake Snell (Gm2 for TBR) as the only pitchers with 9+ K in under a #WorldSeries appearance of under 5 IP pic.twitter.com/N99G1GZ9WG — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 25, 2020

Top 5th

Max Muncy smacked a two out single to centre that scored Seager and extended the Dodgers lead to 3-1.

Making it 3-1 in Gm4, Max Muncy's passed teammate Cody Bellinger & ties Duke Snider for the 2nd most career #postseason RBI in @Dodgers franchise history (26). With 13 coming in 2020, he also ties Dusty Baker (1977) & Will Smith (2020) for the 3rd most by a Dodger in one PS year pic.twitter.com/OCcyq2dLfF — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 25, 2020

Bottom 4th

Rays slugger Randy Arozarena set a MLB postseason record with his ninth home run of the playoffs. Arozarena's solo shot off Urías has pulled the Rays within one run of the Dodgers.

Getting his @RaysBaseball on the board in Gm4 tonight, Randy Arozarena sets a record for home runs in a single #postseason (9). He does it in his 18th game, passing Barry Bonds (2002 in 17 gms), Carlos Beltran (2004 in 17 GP), Nelson Cruz (2011 in 17) & Corey Seager (2020 in 16) pic.twitter.com/qewvZtv2lw — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 25, 2020

Top 4th

Yarbrough recorded one out in the inning before being pulled with a runner on second. His final line read: 3.1 innings pitched, five hits, two earned runs, one walk and one strikeout. Ryan Thompson is now in the game.

Bottom 3rd

Urías is locked in. The 24-year-old has five strikeouts through three innings and has allowed just one hit.

Top 3rd

Corey Seager added to the Dodgers' lead with a two out, solo home run, his eighth of the postseason. Dodgers lead 2-0.

Striking for a solo shot in the 2nd inning of Gm4 tonight to give his @Dodgers a 2-0 lead over the Rays, Corey Seager has tied Barry Bonds (2002), Carlos Beltran (2004), Nelson Cruz (2011) & Randy Arozarena (202) for the most home runs by a player in a single #postseason year (8) pic.twitter.com/kuvseSVmIN — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 25, 2020

Bottom 2nd

Urías made quick work of the Rays in the second, retiring them in order.

Top 2nd

Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough stranded a runner on second base by striking out Chris Taylor to end the inning.

Bottom 1st

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías allowed one hit but no runs in his first inning on the mound.

Top 1st

For the second straight night, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has hit a opening inning solo home run to give Los Angeles an early 1-0 lead. He becomes the first player in World Series history to hit a homer in the first inning in back-to-back games.

For a 2nd straight game, Justin Turner has gone yard to give the @Dodgers a 1st inning 1-0 lead vs the Rays in Gm4 of their #WorldSeries tonight. With it, he has passed Duke Snider for the most career #postseason home runs by a player in @Dodgers franchise history (12) pic.twitter.com/2ZCZ6XWcip — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 25, 2020

Starting Lineups

Dodgers

Updated lineup:

Betts RF

Seager SS

Turner 3B

Muncy 1B

Smith C

Bellinger DH

Pollock CF

Taylor LF

Hernández 2B

Urías P https://t.co/awkoC0w75S — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 24, 2020

Rays