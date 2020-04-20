The 51st World Series of Poker has been postponed because of COVID-19, it was announced Monday night.

The 51st World Series of Poker (WSOP), is officially being postponed as a result of the public health emergency involving COVID-19. It is now targeted for fall of 2020, with exact dates and events to be determined.

The tournament was originally scheduled to begin May 26 at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas located just west of the strip.

“We are committed to running the World Series of Poker this year but need additional time to proceed on our traditional scale while prioritizing guest and staff well-being,” said executive director Ty Stewart in a news release. “In the interim, official WSOP competitions are expected to be played online this summer, and we will soon announce details of an expanded series of tournaments to be played on WSOP.com and through partnership with international operators, which will allow players to chase WSOP glory from their homes.”

Nevada's governor on March 17 ordered all casinos in the state to cease operations until April 30.