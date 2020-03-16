2h ago
WR Cooper agrees to five-year, $100M deal with Cowboys
Amari Cooper is staying in Dallas. The wide receiver agreed to a new five-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Cowboys.
TSN.ca Staff
Cooper re-signs with Cowboys, Bills acquire Diggs
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Amari Cooper is staying in Dallas.
The wide receiver agreed to a new five-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Cowboys, according to multiple reports.
$60 million of his contract is guaranteed.
The four-time Pro Bowler had 1,189 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in his first full season with Dallas