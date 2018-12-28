Edmonton Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock told reporters that X-rays on winger Alex Chiasson's left knee came back negative after he was struck by a shot from teammate Adam Larsson in the team's 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

There was no indication how long Chiasson might be sidelined.

Chiasson, who won a Stanley Cup last season with the Washington Capitals, has 16 goals and four assists in 31 games this season with Edmonton.

The Oilers host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.