The New York Yankees got a scare when infielder Gleyber Torres was forced out of Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles after being hit by a pitch in the right elbow.

After the game, the team said x-rays on Torres were negative and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the injury wouldn't likely keep him out for long if he was to even miss time at all.

"It's sore a little bit but getting better right now," Torres told reporters after the game. "The swelling is going down. Let's see how I feel tomorrow."

Torres hit 13 of his career-high 38 home runs against the Orioles last season.

They will begin a new series Friday evening as the Boston Red Sox head to the Bronx.