Ouellet scores winner, adds three assists, to lead Rocket over Comets

LAVAL, Que. — Xavier Ouellet scored 46 seconds into overtime to lift the Laval Rocket to a 5-4 victory over the Utica Comets on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.

Charles Hudon and Jake Evans each scored twice in regulation for Laval (23-19-6) and Ouellet had three assists for a four-point night.

Francis Perron, Guillaume Brisebois, John Stevens and Reid Boucher supplied the offence for the Comets (26-18-5).

Rocket goaltender Michael McNiven stopped 31 shots. Utica's Michael DiPietro made 33 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.