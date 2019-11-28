56m ago
XFL denies Eskimos permission re: Elizondo
The XFL has denied a request by the Edmonton Eskimos to speak to Jamie Elizondo about their head coaching vacancy, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
Rishaug: GM Sunderland made it clear Esks underachieved under Maas
The XFL has denied a request by the Edmonton Eskimos to speak to Jamie Elizondo about their head coaching vacancy, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
The Edmonton Eskimos fired Jason Maas on Wednesday, ending his four-year run as head coach of the CFL team.
The Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL announced last month that Elizondo would join Marc Trestman's coaching staff as the offensive coordinator.
Elizondo served as the Ottawa Redblacks' offensive coordinator the past three seasons. He was reportedly a head coaching candidate for both the Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions last off-season while the Redblacks denied the Saskatchewan Roughriders permission to interview him after Chris Jones left for the Cleveland Browns late in the last off-season.
Elizondo helped the Redblacks win the 104th Grey Cup in 2016.