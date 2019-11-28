The XFL has denied a request by the Edmonton Eskimos to speak to Jamie Elizondo about their head coaching vacancy, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The #XFL has denied permission for the #Eskimos to speak to Jamie Elizondo about their head cosching vacancy. I believe he would have been the favorite to land the job. Tough break for him after not being allowed to speak to #Riders before this past season. @CFLonTSN @CFL pic.twitter.com/Bupp7d22Kw — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 28, 2019

The Edmonton Eskimos fired Jason Maas on Wednesday, ending his four-year run as head coach of the CFL team.

The Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL announced last month that Elizondo would join Marc Trestman's coaching staff as the offensive coordinator.

Elizondo served as the Ottawa Redblacks' offensive coordinator the past three seasons. He was reportedly a head coaching candidate for both the Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions last off-season while the Redblacks denied the Saskatchewan Roughriders permission to interview him after Chris Jones left for the Cleveland Browns late in the last off-season.

Elizondo helped the Redblacks win the 104th Grey Cup in 2016.