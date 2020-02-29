Luis Perez got the last laugh after beating his former LA Wildcat teammates after he threw for 150 yards and a touchdown in the New York Guardians 17-14 win.

Perez was traded to the Guardians from the Wildcats after the team opted to move forward with quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Jalan McClendon. Following the Guardians 29-9 loss to the St. Louis BattleHawks last week, Guardians head coach, Kevin Gilbride turned to Perez this week as Matt McGloin and Marquise Williams took to the bench.

After opening the scoring with a field a New York field goal off the foot of Matthew McCrane, Wildcats’ quarterback, Josh Johnson connected with Tre McBride for six points to put the Wildcats up three.

After a failed conversation by the Wildcats and another Guardians field goal, Luis Perez recorded his first XFL touchdown after finding Mekale McKay in the end zone accompanied by a successful two-point conversion to increase their lead to 14-6 at the half.

The Wildcats attempted a comeback after Johnson threw for his second touchdown on the day tying the game up at 14.

New York would kick their third field goal of the day to put themselves up 17-14.

The Guardians defence as able to hold off the Wildcats in the final minutes of the game to secure the win and improve to two-and-two on the season.

Josh Johnson was seen visibly upset with his offensive unit during the game as miscommunication and dropped balls in key times of the game untimely costs LA their second win in a row.

New York will look to increase their winning streak to three games when they take on the potent Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, March 14th.

LA will get the chance to rebound when they take on the Seattle Dragons on Sunday March 15th.