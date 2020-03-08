BattleHawks (6) vs. Defenders (15)

DC Defenders quarterback Tyree Jackson got his first taste of the XFL in the team’s 15-6 win over the St. Louis BattleHawks on Sunday.

Defenders QB Cardale Jones started the game, but was pulled in favour of Jackson after throwing an interception early in the contest.

Jones, who was off to an incredible start to the season, threw for four touchdowns in his first two games. In his previous three, Jones appeared to be snake bitten as he has failed to record a touchdown but has thrown six interceptions.

His performance has contributed to the Defenders recent slide, having lost two in a row and being outscored 64-9 in their last two games.

Fortunately for DC, It took Jackson only one series under centre to make his impact felt. In a matter of four plays, Jackson had his first XFL touchdown as he connected with Khari Lee for a nine-yard touchdown to give the Defenders the lead.

In a game that was supposed to see a collision of the two best quarterbacks in the league in St. Louis’ Jordan Ta’amu and DC’s Cardale Jones, it was the defensive units of both teams that controlled the action.

Though both teams gave up over 250 yards on the day, Jackson’s early touchdown would remain the only one as both teams would lean on their kickers for points.

Ty Rausa of the Defenders had a busy day going three-for-three as his nine points helped DC pad their lead during the game.

Try as they might to make a comeback, the BattleHawks were able to string together a couple impressive drives, but the Defenders defence was too good. Holding them to only two field goals, the effort DC put on the defensive side of the ball helped secure the victory.

With the Defenders victory over the BattleHawks, both teams now sit at 3-2 and join the New York Guardians in a three-way tie for first place in the East.

The Defenders will play out of conference next week when they take on the Dallas Renegades who are coming off a loss to the New York Guardians. St. Louis on the other hand will stay in the East as they take on the new and improved Tampa Bay Vipers.