Week two of the XFL kicked off Saturday with the DC Defenders blanking the New York Guardians and the Seattle Dragons beating the Tampa Bay Vipers.

DC Defenders (27) vs NY Guardians (0)

With 276 passing yards, two touchdowns and a single interception, quarterback Cardale Jones and the DC Defenders breezed by the New York Guardians 27-0.

In a game that was all DC from the get-go – as their offence put up 27 points – it was arguably their defence that was their most outstanding unit.

The quarterback duo of Marquise Williams and Matt McGloin struggled mightily as the Guardians were held to 137 yards on 47 offensive plays.

This was uncharacteristic of both former NFL products, particularly McGloin who had a respectable performance against the Tampa Bay Vipers last week, throwing for 175 yards and a touchdown in the opener.

That was not the case in Week 2. After defeating the Seattle Dragons in the opening week of the XFL, the Defenders’ offence continued to dominate and are now the league’s highest scoring team with a combined 58 points on the year.

Their offence was present early and often in this game. After they capped off an 11-play 80-yard drive with a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, it was all DC till the final whistle blew.

After that opening drive, the Guardians failed to generate any sort of offence. Their run game was held to 76 yards on the night and to make matters worse, they turned the ball over three times on the night.

DC will look to continue their winning streak next week as they take on the LA Wildcats, who parted ways with defensive coordinator Pepper Johson after one game. The Guardians on the other hand will look to bounce in back in Week 3 as they take on the St. Louis BattleHawks.

Seattle (17) vs Tampa Bay (9)

After going to the half up 9-0, the Seattle Dragons scored 17 unanswered points to hand the Tampa Bay Vipers their second loss of the season, 17-9.

Tampa Bay’s offence has struggled from the get-go this season. With former Toronto Argonauts head coach Marc Trestman at the helm, the team has yet to record an offensive touchdown in eight quarters of play.

Saturday’s matchup against the 0-1 Seattle Dragons saw more offensive disarray as their only touchdown was a result of a Terrance McFadden interception, who picked off quarterback Brandon Silvers and returned it to the end zone for a pick-six.

From then on, Tampa was held scoreless.

Seattle’s standout defence played a significant role in this game. Not only were they able to generate points off a Marcell Frazier pick-six which gave the Dragons a 12-6 lead, their defence stood their ground with the game on the line as Jordan Thompson picked up a key sack with under three minutes to go.

Seattle will face off against the Dallas Renegades in Week 3 while the Vipers look to get their first win against the Houston Roughnecks.