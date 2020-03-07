Seattle (23) vs. Houston (32)

The 12-points generated off Houston turnovers would not be enough for Seattle to contain the Roughnecks offence in Houston’s 32-23 win.

Houston appeared flat in the first quarter as they found themselves down early. Seattke's B.J. Daniels-who got the start over Brandon Silvers- got the scoring started as he scrambled into the end zoned followed by Trey Williams who also crossed the goal line on the ground. They followed their second touchdown on the day with a successful two-point conversion to go up big 14-0.

Near the end of the second quarter was when the P.J. Walker and the Roughnecks offence came alive.

Following a Seattle kickoff that downed return man Ajene Harris on the Houston 20-yard line, P.J. Walker went to work.

He shared the ball around to his offence connecting with three different receivers for 24 yards before completing a deep ball to Cam Phillips for a 50-yard touchdown.

Houston attempted the three-point conversion but it was unsuccessful.

With 16-seconds left to go in the half, Houston tied the game up at 14 after James Butler ran up the middle and Walker connected with Nick Holley for a two-point conversion.

Seattle came out in the third-quarter looking to reclaim the lead as Ernesto Lacayo knocked down a 47-yard field goal attempt. Seattle’s defence did their part picking off Walker and returning it all the way down to the Houston one-yard line where B.J. Daniels would take over, diving one-yard forward for the score, putting Seattle up 23-14.

An unsuccessful two-point conversion swung the momentum in Houston’s’ favour as it took them four players to make cover 63-yards which ended in another Butler touchdown.

P.J. Walker connected with Cam Phillips for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to increase their winning margin to 32-23.

While throwing two interceptions on the day, Walker looked strong again as he turned his game around in the second half completely. He finished the day with 325-passing yards and three touchdowns.

B.J. Daniels who played in replace of the benched Brandon Silvers had yet another strong performance after Dragons’ head coach Jim Zorn opted to turn to him. Daniels completed 64 per cent of his passes for 122-yards, rushed for 30-yards and a pair of touchdowns but failed to throw for a touchdown.

Houston will have the chance to continue to remain undefeated as they take on the New York Guardians next week. Seattle on the other hand will take on LA Wildcats.