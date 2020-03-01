Tampa Bay Vipers (25) vs. DC Defenders (0)

Taylor Cornelius threw for 211 yards and a touchdown as Tampa Bay blanked the DC Defenders in a one-sided 25-0 win.

Since handing the play-calling off to their offensive coordinator, the Vipers' offence has looked completely rejuvenated. Last week marked their first offensive touchdown and they swiftly built on what went right for them the previous game, as they jumped out to a commanding 13-0 start as Cornelius threw for two quick touchdowns, stunning the Defenders.

Momentum would carry on both sides of the ball after a Cardale Jones touchdown was disallowed due to his receiver being out of bounds. Tampa Bay blocked a field-goal attempt to keep their 13-point lead intact.

Tampa Bay later added a field goal to go to the half up 16-0.

Try as they might, the DC defenders had no answer for the Vipers' defence while Cornelius called his own number in the third quarter, scrambling for a 17-yard touchdown.

Tampa Bay went on to add another touchdown, increasing their lead to 25-0.

DC was unable to get anything going later in the game as time expired and Tampa Bay snapped their three-game losing streak improving to 1-3 on the season.

The improving Vipers will look to switch from a losing streak to a winning streak as they take on the LA Wildcats. For DC, this game marks their first shutout loss and will look to rebound against the St. Louis BattleHawks who have won back-to-back games.

Houston Roughnecks (27) vs. Dallas Renegades (20)

The Houston Roughnecks collected five turnovers on route to their fourth win in a row, defeating the Dallas Renegades.

The undefeated Houston Roughnecks have been extremely formidable in the team's inaugural season as they remain the only undefeated squad in the XFL. They stayed hot against a Renegades team that was coming off an impressive win against the Tampa Bay Vipers.

From the first quarter, Houston continued to show why they are one of the most dominant teams in the XFL as they jumped out to an early lead. After two unanswered field goals, a touchdown pass from P.J. Walker to Nick Holley and a successful three-point attempt gave Houston a 15-0 grip on the game.

It took Dallas a quarter and a half to answer as Landry Jones, who threw three first-quarter interceptions, found Donald Parham midway through the second quarter, putting the Renegades on the board.

A successful two-point attempt and last-minute field goal later, the Renegades worked the 15-point deficit down to four as they clawed back to trail 15-11.

Landry and the Renegades' offence refused to quit as they responded to another Houston touchdown with a nine play, 79-yard drive capping it off with a touchdown of their own. They would add a three-point conversion to make it a one-point game.

Houston was able to recover some of their momentum from the first half as linebacker Edmond Robinson was able to scoop up a ball dropped by Jones after he was hauled down and run it back 12-yards for a Houston touchdown, making it 27-20.

The fourth quarter was when it all came crashing down on Dallas.

Late in the quarter, Jones was helped off the field after his leg was caught awkwardly at the bottom of a pile-up.

He would be forced to leave the game as he was helped off the field.

Coming into the game would be backup Phillip Nelson, who led the Renegades down the field only to have a pass intended for Flynn Nagel intercepted to seal the Roughnecks’ 27-20 win.

Post-game, Renegades head coach Bob Stoops confirmed that Jones would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Dallas will look to get back on track next week against the New York Guardians while the Roughnecks roll into Seattle to take on the Dragons.