1h ago
XFL's Renegades sign former Argos WR Edwards
The XFL's Dallas Renegades announced Tuesday the club has signed former Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Armanti Edwards.
TSN.ca Staff
Edwards spent the past three seasons with the Argonauts, setting career-highs with 1,014 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 69 receptions last season.