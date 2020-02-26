CFL commissioner Ambrosie, Bombers RB Harris take in Curling Day in Canada

The XFL's Dallas Renegades announced Tuesday the club has signed former Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Armanti Edwards.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Renegades have made 3 roster moves this week, adding WR Armanti Edwards, OLB Jesse Aniebonam, and QB Brogan Roback. WR Jerrod Heard was waived. OLB Hau'oli Kikaha has retired. QB Eric Dungey was placed on the Reserve/Left Squad list due to a family matter. pic.twitter.com/4aRBbLoExC — Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) February 25, 2020

Edwards spent the past three seasons with the Argonauts, setting career-highs with 1,014 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 69 receptions last season.