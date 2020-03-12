The new Xtreme Football League (XFL), which had been in the midst of its inaugural season, has announced that, currently, the league does not have plans to play the remainder of its regular-season games.

"Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games," the XFL said in a statement Thursday. "However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."

The league was scheduled to play Week 6 of its 10-game regular-season schedule this coming weekend. It is just one of many sports leagues and entities around the world that has halted its athletes from competing in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The XFL, which is owned by well-known professional wrestling executive Vince McMahon, originally made its debut in 2001 before ceasing operations the same year.