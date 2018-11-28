Donaldson confident switch to NL will be no issue

The New York Yankees have traded utility infielder Ronald Torreyes to the Chicago Cubs, the team announced Wednesday.

Heading back to the Yankees will be either a player to be named later or cash.

Torreyes was originally dropped from the roster earlier this week after New York claimed former Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels right-hander Parker Bridwell off waivers.

Torreyes spent the last three seasons in New York, appearing in 41 games last year. He hit .280 with no homers and seven RBIs.

Prior to his time in the Bronx, he spent the 2015 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 26-year-old is a native of Libertador, Venezuela.