ESPN’s Major League Baseball coverage tonight features a the Star Wars-themed telecast for May 4, when the New York Yankees host the Houston Astros.

The game can be seen live on TSN2 at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt.

The Star Wars-themed telecast is in celebration of “May the fourth” and features ESPN commentators dressed in full costume as Star Wars characters, plus custom on-screen animations. Karl Ravech, dressed as Luke Skywalker, will provide commentary with analysts Tim Kurkjian (as Yoda) and Eduardo Perez (as a Jawa). Marly Rivera will report from Yankee Stadium.

Kurkjian and ESPN commentator and resident Star Wars expert Clinton Yates will share MLB names with Star Wars ties, and Kurkjian will highlight his favorite FORCE plays of all-time. Host Steve Levy (dressed as Darth Vader) will anchor studio highlights during the game.

May The Fourth be with you!

Houston Astros (15-13, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (14-14, fourth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Corey Kluber. Kluber went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Detroit.

The Yankees are 7-7 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 37 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Aaron Judge leads them with seven, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Astros are 8-6 on the road. The Houston offence has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .330.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with seven home runs and is slugging .551.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 32 hits and has 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .240 batting average, 2.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Astros: 7-3, .260 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).