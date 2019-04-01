The New York Yankees have placed outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a strain in his left biceps, the team announced on Monday.

Top prospect Clint Frazier has been activated in his stead.

Prior to tonight's game, the Yankee placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL with a left biceps strain and recalled OF Clint Frazier (#77) from @swbrailriders. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 1, 2019

Stanton, 29, notched two hits and a run in eight at-bats through his first three games this season, his second with the Bronx Bombers.

Frazier, 24, appeared in 15 games for the Yankees last season, hitting .265 in 34 AB with nine hits and an RBI.

He was acquired at the 2016 trade deadline from the Cleveland Indians as part of a trade for Andrew Miller.

The Yankees (1-2) host the Detroit Tigers (2-2) in the first game of a three-game set on Monday night.