Yankees unlikely to be suitors for Harper

Don't look for Bryce Harper to be rocking the Pinstripes come next spring.

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips reports that a source close to the team says that the New York Yankees will not pursue the Washington Nationals' free-agent slugger.

Bad news for Scott Boras and Bryce Harper: per a source the #Yankees “will not be in on Harper.” Not a complete surprise as indicated by re-signing of Brett Gardner. Seems Machado and pitching additions are Plan A. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) November 3, 2018

Harper, 26, is hitting free agency for the first time and could command the largest contract in the history of the sport.

The six-time All-Star is coming off of a season where he hit .249 with 34 home runs and 100 runs batted in and an OPS of .889.

For his seven-year career, Harper is a .279 hitter with 184 home runs and 521 RBI and an OPS of .900.

But even if the Yankees aren't after Harper, it doesn't mean the Bronx Bombers won't be looking to splash some cash this offseason.

Phillips notes that the team is expected to be a suitor for free-agent shortstop Manny Machado, most recently of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Machado, 25, split his season between the Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles, hitting .297 with 34 HR and 104 RBI and an OPS of .905.

But the native of Hialeah, FL had and up-and-down postseason, struggling mightily in the World Series where he was four-for-22 with no extra-base hits and three RBI.

Still, Machado is expected to receive multiple multi-year offers that could rival those of Harper's.

Players were permitted to sign free agents as of Saturday.