Team Yannick Schwaller won the Curling Masters Champery in their native Switzerland on Sunday.

Schwaller, third Michael Brunner, second Romano Meier and lead Marcel Käufeler went 5-1 over the four-day event, including wins over Jaap van Dorp of the Netherlands in the quarterfinal, 8-0, Joel Retornaz of Italy in the semifinals, 7-6, and Bjorn Jungen, also from Switzerland, in the championship game, 7-2.

Other notable names included Sweden's Niklas Edin and Switzerland's Peter De Cruz, who lost in the quarters and semis, respectively.

The ATB Banff Classic, the Vaderstad Saskatchewan Super Series and the MCT Cargill Curling Training Centre Fall Classic are all slated to wrap up later Sunday.