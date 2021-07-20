After 13 seasons in the NHL, defenceman Yannick Weber announced his retirement Tuesday.

The 32-year-old will continue to play in Switzerland, where he signed a three-year deal with the ZSC Lions in June.

He played two games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2020-21 before being assigned to the taxi squad. He was left unprotected by the Penguins ahead of Wednesday's expansion draft.

Weber was drafted in the third round (73rd overall) by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2007 NHL Draft. He appeared in two Olympics (2010, 2014) for his native Switzerland.

In 499 career NHL games, Weber recorded 28 goals and 66 assists split between the Canadiens, Canucks, Predators and Penguins.