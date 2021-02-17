The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) put their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line when they take on old rivals Proud-N-Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) on Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite.

You can catch AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (c) vs. Proud-N-Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) - The title shot granted to Santana and Ortiz on last Wednesday night's Dynamite happened rather fortuitously. The Jacksons weren't scheduled to defend their titles until next month's Revolution pay-per-view against PnP's Inner Circle stablemates, Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman. But as the Bucks told the Good Brothers ("Machine Gun" Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows), the Impact World Tag Team Champions, that their distraction during Beach Break's battle royal cost them the match, MGKA and Doc reminded the pair that it was actually Santana and Ortiz who dumped the Jacksons over the top rope last month. Fired up, the Bucks challenged Santana and Ortiz to a championship match ahead of their scheduled defence on the PPV. While the two teams have done battle on numerous occasions over the past few years, this is actually only the third standard tag-team match between the four men and will act as a rubber match. PnP came out on top in their encounter at Full Gear 2019, while the Jacksons were victorious in their rematch only a few weeks later in a falls-count-anywhere match on Dynamite. But Wednesday night's match carries more significance than simply furthering the rivalry between two of the best tag teams in the world. Last month on Dynamite, the Inner Circle had a three-way tag match among its members to determine which of the stable's tag teams would be the one to go after the AEW World Tag Team Championship and it was MJF and Jericho who emerged as victors. With the stable already in turmoil due to Sammy Guevara's apparent departure, what would happen with the Inner Circle should PnP claim the titles on Wednesday night? This match - just the Jacksons' second defence of their titles since winning them in November - should be appointment viewing.

Six-man tag team match: Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer (w/ Jake "The Snake" Roberts) and Rey Fenix - Does Eddie Kingston have a death wish? It's a fair question to ask when you consider that "The Mad King" himself asked for this match in which three men who hate his guts will be able to get their hands on him on Wednesday night. But Kingston has never been conventional, so maybe there's a method to his madness. All three of Moxley, Archer and Fenix have a well-established disdain for Kingston and his crew and all three men are coming in angry. The trio has come out on the losing end of encounters with AEW World Champion "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega and his allies, the Good Brothers and KENTA, in recent weeks, so they very much will relish the opportunity to get in the ring with Kingston and company on Wednesday night. Did Kingston bite off more than he can chew or is there a method to his apparent madness?

AEW Women's Title Eliminator first-round match: NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho - Riho makes her return to Dynamite after a lengthy absence from AEW and immediately gets thrown into the pressure cooker with a high-stakes match. We last saw the former AEW Women's World Champion nearly a year ago when she came out on the losing end of a four-way match against current champion Hikaru Shida, "The Bad Girl" Penelope Ford and Kris Statlander last March. What better way for Riho to get another crack at the AEW Women's World Championship than coming out of the Title Eliminator? But to do that, she'll first have to get by a woman she's never met before in Deeb. Deeb heads into the tournament looking for a second world title and on a roll. Since defeating Thunder Rosa for the NWA title back in October, Deeb is undefeated in both singles and tag-team action, carrying a seven-match winning streak into Wednesday night. Can Deeb stay hot against the returning Riho or will the former champion take the first step towards getting her title back? The prize for winning this match for both ladies is a second-round matchup with Thunder Rosa.

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal - Things have not been great for FTR over the past few weeks. They were thrown out of the Beach Break battle royal by AEW management as punishment for their brutal attack on Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) following Harwood's submission loss to Jack Perry on Jan. 21 and followed that up by kidnapping Stunt. With their feud with Jurassic Express still simmering in the background, FTR takes on the Sydal brothers with the younger of the two, Mike, set for his AEW debut. While not as acclaimed as elder brother, Matt, Mike Sydal is a veteran in his own right, competing across the world in promotions like Dragon Gate, Ring of Honor and Impact. Wednesday's match will be the first time that the brothers have teamed up in nearly two years, so will a lack of chemistry be a factor when taking on a well-oiled machine like FTR? Can FTR focus on the task at hand or will their anger at AEW management and at Jurassic Express get the better of them?

Eight-man tag-team match: "Hangman" Adam Page, Matt Hardy and Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) vs. The Hybrid 2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) and Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico): Big Money Matt is in a foul mood right now and it might get worse once he realizes Hangman pulled a fast one on him. Hardy is furious with Private Party after Quen and Kassidy came so close to winning the Impact tag titles on Saturday night, but fell to the Good Brothers in a three-way match that also included Beer Guns ("The Cowboy" James Storm and Chris Sabin). After missing out on the payday that would have come from that, Hardy is angry, but who knows how bad it will get when he discovers that his scheme to bring Page into the Matt Hardy Brand didn't go according to plan last week. On last week's Dynamite, Hardy rented out a bar and plied Hangman with liquor before presenting him with a contract for his services. As Hardy gloated to the camera about his latest talent acquisition, a soberer-than-he-looked Page pulled a fast one and switched out the paperwork, getting Hardy to sign some unknown document without reviewing it. Just what did Hardy sign and will all four men be able to stay on the same page long enough to deal with the challenge posed by TH2 and Chaos Project?

PLUS: "The Icon" Sting addresses Team Taz's latest salvo in their ongoing feud ahead of Revolution.