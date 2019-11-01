The Calgary Flames were burned earlier this week when Andrei Svechnikov submitted his ballot for NHL goal of the year with his 'Michigan' lacrosse move on Mike Smith.

And Matthew Tkachuk responded on Thursday with his own goal that goes head-to-head with the Carolina Hurricanes winger's.

Tkachuk beat Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne with a between-the-legs goal - dubbed by SportsCentre Thursday as the Hallo'tweener - off a blocked shot with just two seconds remaining in overtime to give the Flames their seventh win of the season.



Must See: Tkachuk goes tweener for unreal goal with one second left in OT Watch as Matthew Tkachuk scores an unbelievable tweener goal off a rebound with one second left in overtime, to cap off an improbable Flames comeback victory over the Predators.

Two nights earlier, Svechnikov took advantage of the time and space provided to him behind the Flames' net to scoop up the puck and throw it over the right shoulder of David Rittich. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018 admitted it wasn't the first time he'd tried move - in the NHL or elsewhere - but it was the first time he'd been successful with it.

“He practices it every day for the past two years and did it every day as a kid, you know,” head coach Rod Brind’Amour revealed. “He never misses it in practice so it was just a matter of time before it was going to happen. A goal like that ... it’s almost what needed to happen.”



Must See: Svechnikov becomes first to pull off lacrosse style goal in NHL game Midway through the third period against the Flames, Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov goes behind the net, and scores a spectacular lacrosse style goal, becoming the first player to pull off the dazzling move in an NHL game.

On creativity, Svechnikov took his time and made the conscious decision to see if his practice had paid off. “I went behind the net and I feel like I’ve got room and I should try that,” he said. “I got lucky a little bit there.”

However, there's little doubt that Tkachuk gains points for the clutch factor. The Flames forward pounced on the redirected puck and resorted to the tweener out of necessity to get a shot off.

NHL: Flames 6, Predators 5 (OT) The Flames battled back from a three goal deficit in the third period and Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal of the year candidate with one second left in overtime to defeat the Predators.

"I try it it seems like once a game," Tkachuk said. "I'm lucky it went in. I knew there was very little time on the clock. Very little, like a couple seconds. Where the puck was, I couldn't get my feet or my body around to keep it on my forehand.

"I didn't think I'd have the time to do that and I didn't want to go ahead of it to try and backhand smack it, so that was kind of the last resort. And it went in, which was nice."

Nice, indeed.

What's most impressive for both players was that those goals were not their lone flashes of the night. Svechnikov used his lacrosse move to tie the game at 1-1 in the third period before beating Smith just over three minutes later for the game-winner. Tkachuk, meanwhile, set up his opportunity in overtime by scoring on Pekka Rinne to tie the game with just 39 seconds left in regulation.

So, it's Your Call: Who deserves the title of Goal of the Week - Svechnikov's lacrosse-style move or Tkachuk's Hallo'tweener?

Cast your vote below in the @TSNHockey poll.