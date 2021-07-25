Another rough outing for Darvish as Padres lose to Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Yu Darvish's ERA rose for the fourth start in a row when he allowed four runs in five innings, and the San Diego Padres settled for a four-game series split against last-place Miami by losing 9-3 Sunday.

Darvish (7-5) needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning, and later gave up homers to Deven Marrero and Brian Anderson. The All-Star right-hander is 0-3 over his past four starts with an ERA of 7.32, hiking his ERA for the season to 3.27.

South Florida native Manny Machado hit his 17th homer for the Padres, to the delight of his friends and family in the stands.

Marrero had three hits, including his first home run since 2017, and Anderson hit his fourth homer of the year — and his first since missing two months due to a shoulder injury. Lewis Brinson added a three-run homer off Nabil Crismatt.

Backup catcher Sandy León contributed a two-run double, and Magneuris Sierra doubled for his first RBI this season in 131 at-bats.

Anthony Bender (2-1) allowed one run in two innings on a bullpen day for Miami. Seven pitchers combined to allow five hits.

NL home run leader Fernando Tatís Jr. went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Brian O'Grady hit a pinch-hit homer in the ninth for San Diego.

The score was tied when Marrero beat Machado's leisurely throw from third for an infield single to start the fifth. He stole second and scored on Sierra's hit, and Starling Marte followed with an RBI single for a 4-2 lead.

Marte, who could be on the trading block, finished with three hits to hike his average to .303.

DISTRACTED?

A strange play involving first baseman Jesús Aguilar led to San Diego's first run. Aguilar failed to come up with a throw from third for an error, and after retrieving the ball, he appeared to be distracted by a fan behind him and turned toward the stands, allowing batter Tommy Pham to continue to third.

Pham then scored on Eric Hosmer's single.

RECORDS

Miami improved to 24-23 at home. San Diego fell to 25-25 on the road.

UP NEXT

Padres: They went 5-4 on their trip, with one game suspended. After a day off Monday, they’ll start a two-game series Tuesday at home against Oakland.

Marlins: They’ll have a day off and then begin a two-game series in Baltimore on Tuesday.

