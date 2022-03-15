Kikuchi formally introduced as a member of the Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Yusei Kikuchi was formally introduced to the world as a pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon.

Kikuchi and Toronto general manager Ross Atkins met with media at the Blue Jays player development centre in Dunedin, Fla.

The news conference came three days after it was first reported that Kikuchi would sign with Toronto as a free agent.

A jersey with the No. 16 has been hanging in Kikuchi's locker for days at the spring training clubhouse.

He finally got to don it this morning, throwing a bullpen session with catcher Danny Jansen after arriving in Florida at 4 a.m. on Monday.

Kikuchi is expected to be the fifth starter in Toronto's rotation this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.