TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell has confirmed the Jays are in agreement with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on a three-year, $36 million deal.

Mitchell tweets the Jays were originally interested in Kikuchi before he signed with the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2019 season.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports the deal is front-loaded, with $16 million due in 2022 and $10 million in 2023 and 2024.

The 30-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Mariners, pitching to a 4.41 ERA in 157.0 innings spread out over 29 starts. It was by far his best season since making the jump from Japan to the MLB as he combined for 5.39 ERA in 41 starts in his first two seasons in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

In eight NPB seasons, Kikuchi owns a record of 73-46 to go along with a 2.77 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.

As of now, the Blue Jays project to go into the season with a starting rotation of Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Hyun Jin Ryu, Alek Manoah and Kikuchi.