Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith is expected to miss an extended period of time after undergoing back surgery this week, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

#Packers LB Za’Darius Smith underwent back surgery this week, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s expected to be out an extended period of time, though the hope is it’s not a season-ending situation. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 1, 2021

Smith has played one game this season, recording one tackle. The 29-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl is each of his two season with the Packers in 2018 and 2019.