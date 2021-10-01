1h ago
Packers LB Smith expected to miss extended time following back surgery
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith is expected to miss an extended period of time after undergoing back surgery this week, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
TSN.ca Staff
Smith has played one game this season, recording one tackle. The 29-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl is each of his two season with the Packers in 2018 and 2019.