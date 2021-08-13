Pionk on new contract and avoiding arbitration; sees Jets as contenders

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced they have signed veteran forward Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 31-year-old spent last season with the Calgary Flames but did not register a point in four games played.

Rinaldo has 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points to go along with 758 penalty minutes in 374 games over a 10-year NHL career. In addition to the Flames, Rinaldo has also has stints with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Hamilton, Ont., native was originally selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (No. 178 overall) in the 2008 Draft.