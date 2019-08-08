Collaros: 'It's important for the guys to know that I'm all in'

Newly acquired quarterback Zach Collaros stretched at Toronto Argonauts practice on Thursday, but was still not able to throw with the other pivots, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Zach Collaros is stretching during #Argos practice today.He is wearing orange QB jersey with the No. 1, but team won't confirm if that's Collaros's number.James Franklin is throwing and scheduled to come off 6 game.Position drills today.All QBs, except for Collaros throwing #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 8, 2019

James Wilder Jr is not at #Argos practice. Apparently Wilder had travel issues returning to Toronto. Doesn't sound like anything serious #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 8, 2019

Toronto picked up the 30-year-old on July 31 via a trade with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for a conditional 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

The native of Steubenville, OH spent two seasons with the Boatmen in 2012 - winning the Grey Cup in 2012 as a backup to Ricky Ray - and 2013 before being released by the team in January of 2014 when he subsequently signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Collaros was placed on the six-game injured list with a concussion following a hard hit by Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence in the team's season opener.

Scianitti adds that James Franklin, who's scheduled to come off the six-game injured list, threw at practice on Thursday. The 28-year-old hasn't played since Canada Day with an injury.

Running back James Wilder Jr. was not at practice due to travel issues.

The Argos are on a bye week and host the Edmonton Eskimos next Friday.