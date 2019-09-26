Quarterback Zach Collaros is throwing at Toronto Argonauts practice Thursday, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported. Collaros has been on the sideline with the Argos since the team acquired him from the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a late-July trade.

Zach Collaros has his helmet on, is wearing an orange QB jersey, and is throwing during #Argos practice; but James Franklin -- this week's already reported starter -- is running Toronto's first team offence #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) September 26, 2019

Scianitti added James Franklin, who was named the team's starter for Week 16 earlier this week, ran the Argos' first team offence at practice Thursday.

The 31-year-old Collaros is in the last week of his stint on the six-game injured list. Collaros is permitted to practice with the team, but won't be on team's game day roster Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

According to #Argos head coach Corey Chamblin, Zach Collaros is on the last week of his current stint on the six-game injured list. Collaros is permitted to practice, but he won't be on the gameday roster this week #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) September 26, 2019

Collaros took a big hit from Simoni Lawrence of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the opening drive of the season while with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and has been out of action since. Lawrence was since suspended two games for the hit.

Toronto picked up the 30-year-old pivot on July 31 via a trade with the Roughriders in exchange for a conditional 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

The native of Steubenville, OH spent two seasons with the Boatmen in 2012 - winning the Grey Cup in 2012 as a backup to Ricky Ray - and 2013 before being released by the team in January of 2014 when he subsequently signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.