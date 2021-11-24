QMJHL Roundup: Dean scores two as Olympiques down Tigres

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Zachary Dean scored twice and the Gatineau Olympiques doubled up the Victoriaville Tigres 4-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Mathieu Bizier and Jonah De Simone also had goals for the Olympiques (11-5-4), who sit second in the Western Conference.

Raphael Blouin and Loick Daigle replied for the Tigres (8-9-3).

Victoriaville goalie Nikolas Hurtubise stopped 36-of-40 shots, while Remi Poirier had 25 saves for Gatineau.

Neither side capitalized with the man advantage, with the Olympiques going scoreless on two power plays and the Tigres 0 for 4.

The Olympique will visit the Rimouski Oceanic on Friday. The Tigres will face the Phoenix in Sherbrooke the same night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.